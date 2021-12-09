Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,106 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.35% of Sapiens International worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. 25.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International stock opened at $36.24 on Thursday. Sapiens International Co. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.