Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Lifted to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was upgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SRPT. Guggenheim raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.41.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $86.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.51 and a 200 day moving average of $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.85. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $65.30 and a one year high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. The company had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac bought 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,565,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,152,977,000 after purchasing an additional 677,947 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,456,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,661,000 after purchasing an additional 90,302 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,398,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,205,000 after purchasing an additional 503,833 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,286,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,773,000 after purchasing an additional 58,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,384,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $869,715,000 after purchasing an additional 170,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

