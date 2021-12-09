Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $18.39

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.39, but opened at $17.68. Sasol shares last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 1,719 shares.

SSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sasol by 659.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 297,569 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the second quarter valued at $3,204,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sasol in the third quarter valued at $3,373,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sasol by 730.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 164,741 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Sasol by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

