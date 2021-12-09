Scala Trading Down 22.7% Over Last 7 Days (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Scala has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. Scala has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $718.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00057200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.02 or 0.08595653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00059952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00079121 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,763.64 or 1.00136036 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002828 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.