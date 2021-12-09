Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SBBTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup downgraded Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group downgraded Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schibsted ASA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

Shares of SBBTF opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.49. Schibsted ASA has a 52-week low of $51.75 and a 52-week high of $51.75.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

