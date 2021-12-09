Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Purchased by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up 6.3% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned about 0.19% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $14,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,152,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,972 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 471.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 312,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,125,000 after buying an additional 258,168 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,689,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,092,000 after buying an additional 214,413 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 402.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 256,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after buying an additional 205,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 258.8% during the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 262,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after buying an additional 189,642 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.25. 701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,525. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.65. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $43.99 and a twelve month high of $58.42.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.