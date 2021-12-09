Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,924,000 after buying an additional 3,523,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,454 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,578 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,054 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.40. The company had a trading volume of 81,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,227. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.77.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

