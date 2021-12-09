Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Position Lowered by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.19. 1,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,913. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.76. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $72.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

