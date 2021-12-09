Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Raised by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $80.06 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.89.

