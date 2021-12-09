Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531,426 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,128 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,438,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,365,000 after buying an additional 1,022,039 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,779,000 after buying an additional 636,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,757.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 472,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,719,000 after buying an additional 446,913 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.70. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $79.62.

