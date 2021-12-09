Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.70. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $79.62.

