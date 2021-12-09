Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is BCS Wealth Management’s 2nd Largest Position

BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.7% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 23,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 52.1% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 68,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $112.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.62. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

