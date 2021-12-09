Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a research report issued on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.74. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $84.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.08 and its 200 day moving average is $87.64. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Science Applications International by 35.5% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Science Applications International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,320,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.