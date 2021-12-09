Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Science Applications International stock opened at $84.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3,600.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 80,200.0% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

