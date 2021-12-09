Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Scout24 from €80.00 ($89.89) to €73.00 ($82.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scout24 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Get Scout24 alerts:

OTCMKTS SCOTF opened at $72.90 on Thursday. Scout24 has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.53.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.