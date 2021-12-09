Secure Pad Price Hits $1.76 on Major Exchanges (SEPA)

Secure Pad (CURRENCY:SEPA) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Secure Pad has a total market capitalization of $147,288.04 and approximately $208.00 worth of Secure Pad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Secure Pad has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Secure Pad coin can now be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00003619 BTC on major exchanges.

Secure Pad’s total supply is 350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,906 coins. Secure Pad’s official Twitter account is @secure_pad

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secure Pad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secure Pad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secure Pad using one of the exchanges listed above.

