SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.020-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $535 million-$537 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.08 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.070 EPS.

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $16.05 on Thursday. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.88 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCWX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of SecureWorks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 209.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 25,934 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the third quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the third quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 12.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

