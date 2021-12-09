SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.090-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $128 million-$130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.62 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$0.000 EPS.

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 1.02. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $26.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.88 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. SecureWorks’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

SCWX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SecureWorks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SecureWorks by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SecureWorks by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,934 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter worth $1,010,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter worth $1,289,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SecureWorks by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

