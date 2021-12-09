Seedify.fund Price Tops $13.53 on Major Exchanges (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $292.96 million and $8.37 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.53 or 0.00027997 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00056563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,105.56 or 0.08494728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00059604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00078730 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,288.69 or 0.99913120 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,650,621 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

