Seigniorage Shares Hits Market Cap of $543,156.08 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $543,156.08 and approximately $10,713.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00056900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,077.65 or 0.08574028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00059586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00078737 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,578.11 or 1.00041823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

