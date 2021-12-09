SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) versus Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Head to Head Contrast

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) and Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SelectQuote and Huize’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SelectQuote $937.82 million 1.68 $131.05 million $0.51 18.80 Huize $187.01 million 0.41 -$2.80 million ($0.47) -3.17

SelectQuote has higher revenue and earnings than Huize. Huize is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SelectQuote, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SelectQuote has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huize has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of SelectQuote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Huize shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of SelectQuote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SelectQuote and Huize, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SelectQuote 0 4 6 0 2.60 Huize 0 0 0 0 N/A

SelectQuote currently has a consensus target price of $23.95, indicating a potential upside of 149.74%. Given SelectQuote’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SelectQuote is more favorable than Huize.

Profitability

This table compares SelectQuote and Huize’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SelectQuote 8.71% 12.99% 6.15% Huize -9.42% -36.28% -12.53%

Summary

SelectQuote beats Huize on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin SelectQuote's success: a force of more than 1,000 highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources, scores, and routes high-quality sales leads. The company has three core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life and SelectQuote Auto and Home. SelectQuote Senior, the largest and fastest-growing business, serves the needs of a demographic that sees 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans from 15 leading, nationally-recognized carriers, as well as prescription drug plan, dental, vision and hearing plans.

Huize Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products. The company offers its products through internet and mobile internet channels. It also provides technology development and Internet information consulting services; and management, marketing, investment, and financial consulting services. Huize Holding Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

