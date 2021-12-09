Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Shares Gap Up to $5.91

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.91, but opened at $6.07. Sema4 shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 4,844 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMFR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sema4 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric Schadt sold 33,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $251,323.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Coffin sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $43,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,553 shares of company stock worth $895,784.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMFR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sema4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

