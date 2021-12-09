SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Insider Sells $85,506.47 in Stock

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $85,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SentinelOne stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.11. 13,922,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,563. SentinelOne Inc has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

S has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

