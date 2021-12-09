SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Insider Sells $85,506.47 in Stock

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $85,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of SentinelOne stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.11. 13,922,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,563. SentinelOne Inc has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $78.53.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
S has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.
SentinelOne Company Profile
SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.
