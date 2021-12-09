SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 158,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,370,164 shares.The stock last traded at $47.06 and had previously closed at $48.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

