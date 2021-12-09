Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to announce earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Seres Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

MCRB stock remained flat at $$10.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,102. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $928.57 million, a PE ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 3.54.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.