Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to announce earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Seres Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

MCRB stock remained flat at $$10.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,102. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $928.57 million, a PE ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 3.54.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

