Sessia Price Hits $0.0365 on Major Exchanges (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Sessia has a market capitalization of $330,719.04 and approximately $19,395.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sessia has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One Sessia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0365 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sessia

KICKS is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

