Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,704.66

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,704.66 ($35.87) and traded as high as GBX 2,939 ($38.97). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,920 ($38.72), with a volume of 322,170 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,600 ($34.48) to GBX 2,675 ($35.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,900 ($38.46) to GBX 3,100 ($41.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of £7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,753.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,704.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 40.86 ($0.54) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is presently -3.54%.

About Severn Trent (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

