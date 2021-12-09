Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $384.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sherwin-Williams traded as high as $347.19 and last traded at $346.95, with a volume of 8137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $342.22.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.44.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $315.59 and a 200 day moving average of $297.74. The company has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.