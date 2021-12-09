SHIELD Market Capitalization Tops $148,149.59 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 9th. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $148,149.59 and approximately $152.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,157.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,187.12 or 0.08694593 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.56 or 0.00320936 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.66 or 0.00946175 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00079144 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00011096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.92 or 0.00398525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.83 or 0.00282046 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.