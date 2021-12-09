Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.70

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.70 and last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Shimizu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.59.

Shimizu Corp. engages in the business of construction and real estate development services. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate Business and Others. The Construction Business segment engages in the building construction and civil engineering services. The Real Estate Business segment engages in the sale, purchase, and rental of properties.

