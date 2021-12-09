Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 10,549 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,549 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 1.2% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,767.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,730,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $283,046,000 after buying an additional 11,321,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $564,533,000 after buying an additional 4,689,634 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after buying an additional 2,986,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 45.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,312,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,708,000 after buying an additional 2,914,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $416,333,000 after buying an additional 2,539,599 shares during the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,867,525. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

