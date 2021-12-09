Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Has $11.33 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,726,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,209,000 after buying an additional 174,001 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 129,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 124,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 83,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.37. 7,991,098 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.98.

