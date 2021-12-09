Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,421 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 10.2% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $20,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $279.53. The company had a trading volume of 46,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,815. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $221.62 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.98.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

