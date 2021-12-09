Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,171 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.1% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $696,224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,491,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,370,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 323.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,631,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,227,000 after buying an additional 1,246,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,588,000 after purchasing an additional 964,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.29. The stock had a trading volume of 44,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,105. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.49 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.82.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

