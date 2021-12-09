Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 380,801 shares of company stock worth $43,659,937. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.46. 167,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,528,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $228.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $119.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.45 and a 200 day moving average of $105.51.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

