Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Raised by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,520.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,487.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,463.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,005.14 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The company has a market cap of $189.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities started coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,639.41.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

