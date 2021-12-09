ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSTI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16. ShotSpotter has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $53.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.87 million, a PE ratio of -309.00 and a beta of 1.33.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ShotSpotter will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other ShotSpotter news, CFO Alan R. Stewart bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $137,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $336,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,246 shares of company stock worth $679,140. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ShotSpotter by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ShotSpotter by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ShotSpotter by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in ShotSpotter by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

