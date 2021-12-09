SIBCoin (SIB) Market Capitalization Tops $366,933.55

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $366,933.55 and approximately $1,949.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,337.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,299.69 or 0.08714804 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.55 or 0.00323391 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $468.09 or 0.00948738 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00080321 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00011161 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $200.53 or 0.00406444 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.64 or 0.00285063 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,574,064 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

