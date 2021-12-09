Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Shares Down 6.3%

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.86 and last traded at $19.86. 497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 274,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 27.62 and a current ratio of 27.91.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences Inc will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jesse Selnick bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $184,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Staffan Encrantz bought 86,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,629,657.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 838,108 shares of company stock worth $19,270,384.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

