Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKG traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.84. 273,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,523,749. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $56.08 and a 1 year high of $115.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.97.

