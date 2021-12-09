Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after acquiring an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,908,000 after buying an additional 27,996 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after buying an additional 5,033,112 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,448,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,467,000 after buying an additional 43,357 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $252.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,418. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $201.59 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.