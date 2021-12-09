Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II comprises 3.2% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFN. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the third quarter worth $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the third quarter worth $119,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter worth $153,000.

Shares of NYSE:PFN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.57. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,835. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

