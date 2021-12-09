Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,292 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 127.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 125,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 14,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,761. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.40.

