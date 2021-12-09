Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,702 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 7.2% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 494.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.45. 77,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,227. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $40.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.77.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.