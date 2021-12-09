Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Sells $901,600.00 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $901,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SIG stock traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $87.88. 746,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $111.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,678,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 65,205 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 170,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after purchasing an additional 28,022 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 61,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,369,000 after acquiring an additional 252,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

