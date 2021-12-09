Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

SIMO stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.79. 14,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,298. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $43.65 and a 52-week high of $91.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.62 and its 200 day moving average is $69.26.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business’s revenue was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 16,602 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 690,997 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,293,000 after purchasing an additional 92,242 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,478,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $94,755,000 after purchasing an additional 26,139 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3,202.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,252 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

