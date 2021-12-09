Simon X. Benito Acquires 20,000 Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Stock

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Director Simon X. Benito bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $20,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
DURECT stock remained flat at $$1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,850. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. DURECT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 9.12.
DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 280.15%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DURECT Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
DURECT Company Profile
DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.
Featured Story: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.