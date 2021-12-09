Simon X. Benito Acquires 20,000 Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Stock

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Director Simon X. Benito bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $20,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DURECT stock remained flat at $$1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,850. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. DURECT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 9.12.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 280.15%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DURECT Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 4.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 486,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 248,446.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 79,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 79,503 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the second quarter worth $2,072,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the second quarter worth $56,000. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

