Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Market Cap Reaches $26,030.47

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 24.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 55.5% against the dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $26,030.47 and approximately $228.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,156,655 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

