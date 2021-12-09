Single Point Partners LLC Purchases 2,750 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Single Point Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 10.1% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 318,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 79.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,914 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

