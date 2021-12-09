Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.71

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.71 and traded as low as $2.14. Sinopharm Group shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 3,676 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHTDF)

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.